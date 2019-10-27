Latest NewsGulf

Video of Dubai Police playing Indian national anthem during Diwali celebrations

Oct 27, 2019, 07:17 am IST
Less than a minute

The Dubai police has played Indian National Anthem during the Diwali celebration. The celebration named ‘Make your Diwali Brighter than Ever’ was conducted at Dubai Festival City Mall. The officers also sang the UAE’s Ishy Bilady – Long Live My Country.

The celebrations was began on Thursday, October 24.

The celebrations were organised under the patronage of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai Tourism, and the Indian Consulate in Dubai.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close