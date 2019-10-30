Doing this on road will be fined Dh.3000 in Dubai

You will get Dh.3000 fine and , six black points and 30-day confiscation for blocking emergency vehicles in Dubai. This was informed by the Dubai police.

The Dubai police has introduced a new method to people to inform about the emergency vehicle. If you are blocking emergency vehicles while on the road, your car radio will now blare out a warning.

Ina message shared on Twitter the Dubai police informed that cars blocking the emergency vehicle will be asked to give away via an audio message. The alert will say: “Attention, emergency vehicle approaching! Kindly give way.” The initiative is part of a three-month police campaign called ‘give way … give hope’ to raise awareness .

Until October this year, the police had issued 121 fines to drivers for failing to give way. Since July, the penalty for the offence was increased to a Dh3,000 fine, six black points and 30-day confiscation.