Xiaomi to launch smartphone with 108-megapixel camera

Chinese smartphone company Xiaomi is all set to launch the world’s first smartphone with 108 megapixel camera. The company has informed that it will soon launch a smartphone that will boast five-camera setup with a 108-megapixel main camera.

The five camera setup includes two lenses placed below the vertically positioned triple camera unit. The setup also include a 5X optical zoom lens.

Xiaomi will launch the CC9 on November 5. Xiaomi smartwatches and Xiaomi TV5 will be also launched on that day.