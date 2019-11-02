‘Current ‘Kashmir situation not sustainable’, Angela comments Kashmir to German press

Commenting on Kashmir issue after a closed meeting with Indian PM Modi, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the current situation cannot be sustained and restrictions imposed on the public should be eased. The entire Kashmir and Ladakh territories are on a lock-down as the government fears a public uprising against the abrogation of article 370-giving special privileges to the erstwhile state.”As the situation at this moment (in Kashmir) is not sustainable and not good, this has to change for sure,” Ms. Merkel was quoted as having said by German sources.

The comments by the German Chancellor come amidst concerns expressed by some foreign lawmakers, including from the US, over restrictions imposed by the government post abrogation of Article 370 to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir’s special status in August. After their extensive delegation-level talks, the two leaders held a “restricted meeting” at the official residence of the Prime Minister in the presence of select ministers and officials from both the sides.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale from the Indian side were also present at the meeting. Kashmir became one of the Indian Union territories on the last day of October during Angela’s two-day visit to India.