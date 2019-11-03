Venkaiah Naidu:”India needs more high quality doctors for building a healthy nation”

Delivering his speech on the tenth convocation ceremony at JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research, in Mysuru Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said the nation is in shortage of high-quality medical professionals though it has achieved great progress in modern medicine.

He pointed out that there is only one MBBS government doctor for 11,082 people in the country while the WHO recommends one doctor for 10 people. It is estimated that the country faces a shortage of six lakh doctors and 20 lakh nurses.“There are around 71,000 MBBS seats in over 500 medical colleges, but we have only 32,000 postgraduate seats. I hope the newly constituted National Medical Commission (NMC) will provide for a medical education system that is inclusive and affordable, and ensures availability of adequate and high-quality medical professionals,” he said.

Venkaiah Naidu observed the growing number of C-section deliveries and alleged the driving motive behind these are mainly to meet the financial targets of the hospitals. He also took account of unnecessary tests and omissive expensive procedures prescribed, putting pressure on the poor patient.He took his word of concern for getting a human touch for the doctoral profession and improving the doctor-patient relationship.

He also thanked previous governments for the improvement of life expectancy and general well being in India which now stands at an average of 69 years.He hoped Indian lifestyle diseases and dietary deficiencies would soon be contained and the Ayushmann Bharat insurance scheme will address the issue of people getting pushed into the vicious cycle of debts due to out of pocket expenses and high treatment costs.

JSS math seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamy ji, Mysuru district minister Mr V. Somanna and others were present.