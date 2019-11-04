Man loses bet, run naked on beach: Video

England has lost to South Africa in the World Rugby Championship on Saturday in Japan. The England team suffered a loss by 12-32. This has disappointed fans of the English team.

Many fans had indulged in bets on the strong confidence that the England team will win the title. But the England team has lost the title for the third time after reaching final.

But now a video shared by Paddy Upton, a former member of coaching panel of Indian T20 team has become viral on social media. The video is of a hardcore England team fan. He has indulged in betting with his friends that if England loses in the final he will run naked on public place. And as the English team lost in the final he kept his word, he has run on a beach around 1.5 kilometer naked.

” When a good mate (an English rugby supporter) loses a bet (that Eng would beat SA in Rugby World Cup final)… and keeps his word. 1.5 km naked beach run, Cape Town”, Upton captioned the video.