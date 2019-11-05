Character poster of ‘Panipat’ released

The character poster of multi-starrer Bollywood period drama ‘Panipat’ has been released. The film directed by Ashutosh Gowariker is based on the third battle of Panipat. The film has Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. Veteran actors Zeenat Aman and Padmini Kolhapure will also play a pivotal role in the upcoming film.

Arjun Kapoor plays the role of Sadashiv Rao Bhau. Sanjay Dutt is essaying the role of Afghan warrior Ahmad Shah Abdali. While Kriti Sanon will be seen portraying the role of Arjun Kapoor’s wife Parvati Bai.

“Sadashiv Rao Bhau – Bravery Is To Stand For What You Believe In, Even If You Stand Alone. Panipat Trailer Out Tomorrow”, Arjun Kapoor wrote on social media sharing the poster.

“Death strikes where his shadows falls”, captioned Sanjay Dutt while sharing his look in the film. “Parvati Bai – A True Queen Needs No Crown”, wrote Kriti.

Produced by Sunita Gowariker and Rohit Shelatkar, ‘Panipat’ will hit the screens on December 6 this year.