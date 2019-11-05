WhatsApp to launch new features: Know more

Social media platform WhatsApp is all set to launch new features for its users. Earlier WhatsApp has launched ‘Dark Mode’. And now the messaging app is all set to introduce Netflix trailer stream support to iPhone users.

The iPhone users will be able to stream Netflix videos within the messaging app without leaving it. But this feature will be functional for Netflix only and not other video streaming services.

WhatsApp will show a large thumbnail from the video along with a play icon when a compatible Netflix link is shared on the messaging platform. This will be similar to YouTube videos appearing in the social messaging which when tapping on the play icon will start playing the video within the app.

Not only this, WhatsApp is also set to introduce Dark Mode feature on iOS 13 powered devices.

The Dark Mode will be introduced in iPhones in two different ways – in first configuration very dark colors for the table and cells background will be used; while in second configuration soft dark colors for table and cells background will be used.