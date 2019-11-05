You will be fined Dh.1000 for this traffic violation in UAE

Drivers of school buses who did not stop on ‘Stop’ sign will be fined Dh 500 fine and 6 traffic points.For others drivers who did not stop on ‘STOP’ sign will be fined Dh.1000 and 10 traffic points. This was informed by Abdulla Al Ghafli, the Head of Statistics and Studies Section at Abu Dhabi Police on Monday.

The number of accidents that involved school buses has decreased from 9 in 2017 to 6 in 2018. The accidents recorded in 2018 resulted in 7 medium and minor injuries, compared to 12 injuries recorded in 2017.

111 violations were recorded for school buses for not turning on the ‘Stop’ sign. 3,531 violations were issued to motorists for not stopping while the ‘Stop’ sign is on.

The Abu Dhabi police said that from 2014 to 2018, 33 accidents that involved school buses were recorded, and resulted in 2 deaths and 64 injuries.