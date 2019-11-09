Ayodhya Verdict: Bollywood celebrities reacts to Supreme Court verdict

A constitution bench of the Supreme Court headed by the Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi has on Saturday delivered its verdict on the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi- Babri Masjid dispute. The apex court in India has given the 2.77 acre of disputed land to the union government to build a Ram temple.

The Bollywood celebrities has too welcomed the decision of the Supreme Court of India on the issue.

National award winning actress Kangana Ranaut was the first to among the Bollywood celebrities to react to the verdict. “The supreme court judgement on #AYODHYAVERDICT shows how all of us can coexist peacefully. This is the beauty of our great country, and I urge everyone to rejoice in the fact that we define ‘Unity in diversity’, the actress tweeted.

See the reactions of Bollywood celebrities:

Humble request to all concerned , please respect the Supreme Court verdict on #AyodhyaCase today. Accept it with grace if it goes for you or against you. Our country needs to move on from this as one people. Jai Hind. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) November 9, 2019

"The supreme court judgement on #AYODHYAVERDICT shows how all of us can coexist peacefully. This is the beauty of our great country, and I urge everyone to rejoice in the fact that we define 'Unity in diversity' : #KanganaRanaut #AyodhyaJudgment #AyodhyacaseVerdict — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 9, 2019

Ho gaya. Bas. Ab ? — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) November 9, 2019

My dear Indians, please respect the Supreme Court verdict on #AyodhyaCase today. We all need to heal together and move on from this as one nation !! ?? — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) November 9, 2019

To me Temples Mosques Churches are brick and mortar. The true essence of prayer lies in your intent not ritual. Happy with the Ayodhya verdict. Now maybe we can leave this Mandir – Masjid issue far behind and focus on progress and people of our great nation. Jai Hind ? — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) November 9, 2019

Welcome the fair verdict over the #AyodhyaCase by Hon. Supreme Court. Finally the long pending issue will be resolved now. ? — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) November 9, 2019

Happy with the Ayodhya Verdict. Hopefully the temple will be built now & we can move on from divisive politics to focusing on ALL our people and making our economy grow. Less religious politics and more economic policies that benefit the nation at large. Jai Hind ? — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) November 9, 2019

This is a time for peace and healing. Let's be sensitive to each other and build a more inclusive and unified India ?? #AYODHYAVERDICT — Kunal Kapoor (@kapoorkkunal) November 9, 2019

What a glorious day. Our tomorrow’s will be better than our yesterday’s. I pray for an India that is stronger & unified as we move into a new decade. ??#AYODHYAVERDICT — Vikrant Massey (@masseysahib) November 9, 2019

A very measured and balanced judgement. Most importantly it's a unanimous verdict. Let's all respect our judiciary. #AYODHYAVERDICT — divyenndu (@divyenndu) November 9, 2019

Chalo it’s done

Move along now everyone And for my country’s sake, I hope that as the very famous AK once famously said, ‘All izz well’#AYODHYAVERDICT — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) November 9, 2019

Waqt lagta hai, par ho jaata hai. The Supreme Court has delivered it's verdict on a longstanding dispute over land title. Respect the law, accept the verdict and ignore those who will try to gain political capital or TRPs from this. It really is time to move on. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) November 9, 2019

"The supreme court judgement on #AYODHYAVERDICT shows how all of us can coexist peacefully. This is the beauty of our great country, and I urge everyone to rejoice in the fact that we define 'Unity in diversity' : #KanganaRanaut #AyodhyaJudgment #AyodhyacaseVerdict — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 9, 2019