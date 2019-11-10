Man killed for just ‘two rupees’

In a shocking incident a man has been killed for just ‘two rupee’. The shocking incident took place in East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.

Suvarna Raju aged 24 was killed during an argument for two rupees. Suvarna Raju who is a construction worker has gone to a cycle shop for inflating his cycle tyre. But he did not have two rupees to pay and an argument aroused with the shop owner Samba.

Suvarna Raju manhandled Samba for abusing him and seeing this Samab’s friend Appa Rao who was standing there hit Suvarna Raju on his head with a iron rod.

People rushed him to a hospital but he died while in treatment.

The police has registered a murder case against Samba and Appa Rao. Samba has been arrested and the other accused Appa Rao is absconding.