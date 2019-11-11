Ayodhya Verdict : Case filed against Asaduddin Owaisi for derogatory remarks

A complaint was filed against AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi at Jahangirabad Police Station in Madhya Pradesh for making derogatory remarks against the Ayodhya verdict by the Supreme Court. The case was filed by advocate Pawan Kumar Yadav on charges of giving inciting statement on the landmark Ayodhya verdict.

The development comes after the AIMIM leader on November 9 said that the ‘faith had triumphed over facts” in connection with the Ayodhya verdict.

“I am now afraid that there are many masjids in the country where Sangh Parivar claims that there was a temple long time back and they can use this. In this verdict, faith has triumphed over facts,” Owaisi was quoted as saying by ANI.