Child abuse content mostly shared on Twitter,reveals Internet watch foundation report

Nearly half of the child abuse content in the social media space is being shared openly on the micro-blogging platform Twitter.

The shocking report from Internet Watch Foundation(IWF) accounts 49 percent of the images, videos and URL links it found on social media, search engines, and cloud services in the last three years were on Twitter – “making up 1,396 of the total 2,835 incidents”. The report is shocking as these disturbing contents comfortably went past the sieves of Twitter filters without any hindrance.

The IWF helps minimize the availability of sexual abuse content on the internet- particularly Child sexual abuse content. “We search for child sexual abuse images and videos and offer a place for the public to report them anonymously. We then have them removed,” it said on its website. Microsoft’s Bing search engine was second in the IWF report, with 604 incidents recorded between 2016 and 2018, followed by Amazon with 375 and Google with 348