CRPF takes over security of Gandhi family

CRPF has taken over the security duties of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her children Rahul and Priyanka on Monday after the Union government withdrew their SPG cover last week, officials said.‘A contingent of commandos of the central paramilitary force armed with Israeli X-95, AK series and MP-5 guns took over the task at Sonia Gandhi’s residence of 10, Janpath, they said.

A similar squad has been placed at the residence of former Congress president and Wayanad MP, Rahul Gandhi at Tughlaq Lane and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s house in Lodhi Estate.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), which has a special VVIP security unit, has been asked to provide a ‘Z+’ cover to the Gandhi family on an all-India basis by the Union home ministry after the Special Protection Group (SPG) security was removed.

As per the authorisation approved by the Union Home Ministry, officials told PTI that the new CRPF cover provides for an advanced security liaison (ASL) drill for the three VVIPs that will enable the commandos to conduct an advance reconnaissance of the venues and area to be visited by them.The squad will have a canine component with them and they will also guard the premises of the three Congress leaders, they said.