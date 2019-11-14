Lata Mangeshkar recovering in hospital, Shows signs of improvement

The nightingale of Bollywood, Lata Mangeshkar, who was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Breach Candy hospital earlier this week, is showing “signs of improvement” but will take “time to recover”, hospital sources said on Thursday.

The 90-year-old Lata regarded as the greatest female playback singer of India was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital here after she complained of difficulty in breathing in the early hours of Monday. She was diagnosed with ‘Pneumonia’ and chest infection. “Any person suffering from it takes time to recover from it”, a hospital insider told.