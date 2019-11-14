Rafale Verdict: Rahul Gandhi should apologise to nation,says BJP

BJP Working President JP Nadda, on November 14, hit hard at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying that he had tried to mislead the country on the issue Rafale issue and should now apologise.Nadda said that the Supreme Court of India (SC), in its verdict, had given a clean chit to the government on the Rafale deal.

The apex court, on November 14, dismissed the review petitions against its verdict in the Rafale deal on grounds that they lacked merit, reiterating its clean chit to the Narendra Modi government in the fighter jet agreement with French firm Dassault Aviation.

Asserting that truth has prevailed, Nadda said: “From road to Parliament, Rahul Gandhi and his party tried hard to mislead the country on this issue but truth prevailed. I wish Rahul Gandhi would be in country and should apologise to nation.”