Urvashi Rautela rocks in this ‘avatar’

Actress Urvashi Rautela is riding high on success . She is known for her bold looks and flawless beauty on social media. With over 20 Million followers, her pictures and videos instantly go viral on the internet.

Rautela was crowned Miss Diva – 2015 and represented India at the Miss Universe 2015 pageant. She made her Bollywood debut with Singh Saab the Great (2013) and appeared in films like Sanam Re (2016), Great Grand Masti (2016) and Hate Story 4 (2018) and upcoming film Pagalpanti(2019).