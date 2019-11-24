Sanjay Raut “Sena-NCP-Congress combine has support of 165 MLAs”

Shivsena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday claimed the support of 165 MLA’s and said the BJP’s tactics of breaking Ajit Pawar from NCP will back fire.

Addressing reporters here, Raut alleged that Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari allowed the new government (headed by BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis) to be formed on the basis of “bogus” documents shown by Ajit Pawar.

He also said the deadline of November 30 given to the government to prove majority is only to enable defections.“The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress (together) have 165 MLAs. If the governor calls for an identification parade, in 10 minutes we can prove our majority,” Raut said.