Senior BJP leader passed away

Banshilal Mahto, a senior leader of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) passed away in Chhattisgarh. Banshilal Mahto aged 79 was suffering from a liver-related ailment. Mahto is survived by his wife, two sons and four daughters.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiya Uikey and many BJP leaders expressed grief at Mahto’s death.

“The news of former Korba MP Banshilal Mahto Ji’s death is saddening. I pray to God for peace to his soul and strength to his family members to bear the grief,” Baghel tweeted.