Arvind Kejriwal runs donation campaign for AAP ,says fund is for facing election

“Aam Aadmi Party’s fund is empty and needs help to face assembly elections scheduled next month”, Delhi CM and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwaal pleaded to people after the inauguration event of a 250 km sewer line in Buradi,Delhi.

Arvind Kejriwal urged people of Delhi that the goverment had served them for 5 years and as per policies the party leadership had not earned a single penny from the reign term.To face elections the party needs money and the campaign for raising fund is necessary.

Kejriwal also questioned Centers intentions to legalize slum areas in Delhi.Kejriwal said he will make a registry of slum areas in Delhi and the process in on-going.