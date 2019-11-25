Indian Army to deploy Spike anti-tank missiles along LoC with Pakistan

Indian Army will deploy the recently-acquired Spike anti-tank guided missile system along the Line of Control (LoC), which it shares with Pakistan. The Army had bought 240 anti-tank missiles from Israel to meet its emergency requirements after the Pakistan-led Pulwama attack earlier this year in which 40 CRPF soldiers were killed.

Some sources in Defence said, “The Spike missiles would be deployed along the LoC by the Army as they can also be used in the bunker-buster mode.” The Spike missiles are designed to be used for anti-tank operations and they can also be used to destroy hardened shelters or bunkers where terrorists might be taking refuge, said sources.

This has come a month after the Army had used artillery guns to target at least four terror launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), which have been actively trying to push terrorists into the Indian territory. Official sources said five Pakistani soldiers were killed in the attack.

The attack had come after an unprovoked ceasefire violation by the Pakistani side in a clear bid to push infiltrators into the Indian side. A civilian and two Indian security personnel were killed in the Pakistan Army-led attack.

In retaliation, the Indian Army inflicted heavy damages and casualties on the Pakistan side. “Indian forces caused heavy damages and casualty to Pakistan after two Indian soldiers and one civilian were killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army in Tangdhar sector,” an Indian Army spokesperson said.