Onion prices ‘skyrocket’ again

Nov 27, 2019, 01:29 pm IST
Less than a minute

The price of onion has skyrocketed again. The price of the inevitable kitchen staple has crossed Rs.100 mark in all most all states.

As per the traders the price may go upward and is possible to decrease by mid-December only. The price of onion has gone upward from the start of this month.

The main reason for the hike in the price of onion is the unseasonal rain in Maharashtra. The rain in Maharashtra has destroyed the crop.

