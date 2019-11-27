Onion prices ‘skyrocket’ again

The price of onion has skyrocketed again. The price of the inevitable kitchen staple has crossed Rs.100 mark in all most all states.

As per the traders the price may go upward and is possible to decrease by mid-December only. The price of onion has gone upward from the start of this month.

Nagpur: Steep hike in the price of onions in the market; a vegetable vendor says, "We are purchasing onions at Rs 60-70 per kg, and then selling at Rs. 80 per kg in the market. So, due to rise in price, customers buying only 250-500 gm onions now." #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/CCrNXULPDI — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2019

The main reason for the hike in the price of onion is the unseasonal rain in Maharashtra. The rain in Maharashtra has destroyed the crop.