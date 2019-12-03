Navy Admiral Karambir Singh, “7-8 Chinese war ships deployed in Indian Ocean, Need 3 Aircraft carriers”

Admiral Karambir Singh during a press meet event for commemorating Navy Day to be observed tomorrow Dec 4, said that India urgently is in requirement of 3 aircraft carriers.India has only one aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya which was built in Russia. Admiral Karambir Singh pointed out that the Chinese navy always has seven to eight destroyer ships deployed in the Indian ocean and to keep a vigil on such a large fleet more aircraft carriers and two destroyer vessels are required.

Admiral said that the Indian Navy will get its first indigenously built aircraft carrier by 2022. This aircraft carrier will have Mig-29 in it.He added that manufacture for 50 -warships and submarines are ongoing. Out of 50 48 are indigenously built in Indian naval ports.