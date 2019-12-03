Shirdi Express derailed in Andhra Pradesh

Shirdi Express running between Tirupati to Sainagar Shridi has derailed on Tuesday. The express derailed at Koduru railway station in Andhra Pradesh. The train derailed at 9.30 am when the train was entering the Koduru railway station. All passengers are safe.

A sleeper coach reserved for ladies derailed off the track. But the loco pilot brought the train to halt before any more damage was caused. The damaged coach was separated and the passengers were shifted to another coach. The train then departed at 12 noon.