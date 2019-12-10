PSLV’s 50th mission on Wednesday, countdown began: Details inside

Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) is India’s prestigious rocket. And the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is all set to make the historic 50th launch of its Polar Satellite Launching Vehicle (PSLV) on December 11. The countdown for the launching has began on Tuesday.

PSLV is the third generation launching vehicle of ISRO. The PSLV has successfully launched the spacecraft Chandrayaan 1 in 2008 and the Mars Orbiter in 2013.

Top view of #PSLVC48, prominently featuring the bulbous payload fairing that houses #RISAT2BR1 & 9 customer satellites.

Launch at 1525 hrs IST on December 11, 2019

PSLV is the third generation launch vehicle developed by ISRO. The PSLV costs around 200 crore is the first Indian launch vehicle to be equipped with liquid stages.

PSLV in the last 26 years the PSLV has launched 50 Indian satellites and 222 foreign satellites for over 70 international customers from 20 countries. PSLV has also launched successfully two spacecrafts.

The countdown for the launch of PSLV C48/RISAT2BR1 mission commenced today at 1640 Hrs (IST) from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota.

The most recent launch of PSLV was on November 27. On that launch the PSLV has successfully launched Cartosat-3 and 13 commercial nano satellites.