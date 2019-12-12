DH Latest NewsLatest NewsTechnology

PSLV’s 5th Mission: ‘Achieved important milestone’ says ISRO chief

Dec 12, 2019, 02:10 pm IST
ISRO chairman K.Sivan has said that the ISRo has achieved a milestone. He said this after the 50th launching of Polar Satellite Launching Vehicle (PSLV).

” Today we achieved an important milestone in the history of PSLV by successfully launching its 50th mission”, said Sivan.

The PSLV C-48 lifted off at 3.25 pm on Wednesday from the First LaunchPad. The PSLV has launched 10 satellites including RISAT-2BRI. The PSLV successfully launched RISAT-2BRI and other nini foreign commercial nano satellites.

RISAT-2BRI is a radar imaging earth observation satellite weighing about 628 kilo. The satellite will provide services in the field of agriculture, forestry and disaster management. The life of the RISAT-2BRI is five years.

