PSLV’s 5th Mission: ‘Achieved important milestone’ says ISRO chief

ISRO chairman K.Sivan has said that the ISRo has achieved a milestone. He said this after the 50th launching of Polar Satellite Launching Vehicle (PSLV).
#RISAT2BR1 satellite successfully placed in orbit by #PSLVC48
Here's a picture of satellite separation captured by onboard camera pic.twitter.com/OssPM4uwsG
— ISRO (@isro) December 11, 2019
” Today we achieved an important milestone in the history of PSLV by successfully launching its 50th mission”, said Sivan.
Today’s launch was the 50th launch of #PSLV & 75th launch from our space port in Sriharikota.
Thanks for your support. pic.twitter.com/n7wDJyiGCN
— ISRO (@isro) December 11, 2019
The PSLV C-48 lifted off at 3.25 pm on Wednesday from the First LaunchPad. The PSLV has launched 10 satellites including RISAT-2BRI. The PSLV successfully launched RISAT-2BRI and other nini foreign commercial nano satellites.
#PSLVC48 carrying #RISAT2BR1 & 9 customer satellites successfully lifts off from Sriharikota pic.twitter.com/Y1pxI98XWg
— ISRO (@isro) December 11, 2019
RISAT-2BRI is a radar imaging earth observation satellite weighing about 628 kilo. The satellite will provide services in the field of agriculture, forestry and disaster management. The life of the RISAT-2BRI is five years.
Watch Live: Launch of RISAT-2BR1 and 9 customer satellites by PSLV-C48 https://t.co/isQxtthNAR
— ISRO (@isro) December 11, 2019
Post Your Comments