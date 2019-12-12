TikTok makers testing new music streaming app in India

TikTok has amassed billions of users globally in a very short time, and now, the makers of the platform are testing another app in the India called Resso, eyeing the music streaming market.

The app is available in beta version on Android and iOS, and users can sign up for the platform and use it on free trial for one month. After which, Resso users will have to pay Rs 99 per month to avail its premium, ad-free service.

According to reports on Wednesday, ByteDance Technology Co Ltd has begun testing its new music-streaming service ‘Resso’ in India and Indonesia, developed by company called Moon Video Inc, which is aiming to take on the likes of Spotify, Apple Music, Gaana, among others.