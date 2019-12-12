Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrate 2nd anniversary with wedding pics : Watch Here

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are celebrating two years of marital bliss. They got married on December 11, 2017 in Italy, in the presence of close friends and family members.

To mark the second anniversary, the couple shared lovely pictures from their wedding. “In reality there is only love and nothing else. And when god blesses you with the person who makes you realise that everyday, you have just one feeling, gratitude,” Virat captioned a black and white picture of the two from one of ceremonies from their wedding. Anushka also shared a picture and wrote, “To love another person is to see the face of God” -Victor Hugo The thing about love is that it’s not just a feeling , it’s much more than that . It’s a guide , a propeller, a path to the absolute truth . And I am blessed , truly , wholly blessed, to have found it.”

The couple’s second anniversary falls in the middle of the three-match T20I series with West Indies. Currently, both teams are tied 1-1, and the deciding series-finale match will be played on Wednesday evening at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.