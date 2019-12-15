New ‘Smart Tube light’ launched by Syska: Know the features, price

The electrical appliances company SYSKA LED has launched a brand new ‘Syska Smart Tube light 20W’. The new ‘Syska Smart Tube light 20W’ is launched under its smart home category.

The Smart Tube light comes in 2 variants – single channel (6500K) and 3-in-1 (3000K-4000K-6500K). The tube light has a slim design and is equipped with 1600-2000 lumens that provides bright light.

The tube light can be operated from anywhere in the world with the help of Syska Smart Home App as the light is equipped with Wi-Fi enabled feature of Syska Smart Batten.It can also be controlled using voice assistants such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant .

Syska Smart Tube Light is available at a price for Rs 1,999 (single channel) and Rs 2,199 (3-in-1).