Release date of Mahesh Babu-Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ announced

The release date of Telugu film ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ starring Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role has been announced.

The makers finally revealed that the film will be releasing on 11 January 2020. The makers of the film also released a poster of Mahesh Babu too.

Mahesh is portraying an Indian Army Major in the film. The film also has Prakash Raj and Vijayashanti in crucial roles. The massy film is directed by Anil Ravipudi.