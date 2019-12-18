Man sets wife on fire for this shocking reason

A man allegedly set his wife on fire after she served him less portion of mutton curry. The woman succumbed to her injuries on December 9, according to report. The victim was a homemaker and her accused husband was a daily wage labourer from Nanded.

On the day when the tragic incident took place, the wife served her husband less portion of mutton curry. This infuriated the man and he poured kerosene on her and set her on fire. Their minor kids cried for help and alerted the neighbours. She was admitted to DY Patil hospital in Nerul and was taken to the Sion Hospital on the following day when her condition deteriorated.