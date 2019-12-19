Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends at new high

In the stock market the domestic benchmark indices has ended in new record high. The domestic equity benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty has ended in gains third day in a row.

BSE Sensex settled trading at 41,673.92 gaining by 115.35 points or 0.28%. NSE nifty has ended trading at 12259.70 registering a gain of 38.05 points or 0.31%.

The top gainers in the market were Yes Bank, Eicher Motors, Tata Consultancy Service, Bharati Airtel, Tata Motors, Hindustan UniLever, Hero MotoCorp, Bharati Infratel, Mahindra & Mahindra and Asian paints.

The top losers in the market were Vedanta, Grasim, Sun Pharma, Adani Ports, Ultratech Cement, UPL, Bajaj Finserv and HDFC.