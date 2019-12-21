Anti-CAA Protest : ‘Pan-India NRC will affect poor the most’,says Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday joined the anti-CAA protests at India Gate, where scores of Delhi residents had assembled to mark their dissent against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Voicing their concern, the Gandhi scion said their prime objection is the proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC), which will target the section of society left out from the purview of CAA.

The NRC drive, which Union Home Minister Amit Shah has promised to implement across the nation by 2024, would affect the poor the most, claimed Priyanka. The citizenship exercise would bring back the horrors of demonetisation, as 130 crore Indians would be forced to stand in queue to prove their citizenship, she said.

“Citizenship Act and NRC are against the poor. The poor they will be most affected by it. What will the daily wage labourers do,” Priyanka asked.

The Gandhi scion also accused the Centre of reacting to the students’ agitation in a stubborn manner. The government, she claimed, has closed its ears towards all voices of dissident. “This government does not want to listen to the voices of the youth. They are busy beating up the students. Why can’t the government talk to these students,” she questioned.