” If you can grant citizenship to Adnan Sami then why can’t you grant citizenship to other refugees”: Asks actress Swara Bhasker

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker has came forward criticizing the Citizenship Amendment Act. The actress said that there is no need for CAA or NRC in the country.

Pic of the day ? https://t.co/VEUv3yzxEv — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) December 21, 2019

“There is no need for CAA or NRC in this country. You have the process of granting citizenship to refugees and If you can grant citizenship to Adnan Sami on that basis then why can’t you grant citizenship to Hindu refugees on the basis of that same process? Why do you have to change the constitution”,Swara bhasker told news agency ANI.

The actress said that the act is invoking fear among people. And the problem of the act will be faced by all underprivileged people.

“The problem will not only be faced by the Muslim community but by every underprivileged and other people of this country” said the actress.

“There is a difference between opposing and abusing. This is ideological opposition, Gandhi Ji also did ideological opposition. We are raising slogans of ideological opposition. This is part of the democratic opposition, there is no problem in such protests”, the actress explained.

So no clear plan as to how to execute this unnecessary, wasteful, destructive NRC+ CAA that most Indians (barring Assam) did NOT ask for.. Should a responsible democratic govt. wilfully destabilise the country in this manner? https://t.co/5iEQNqM2Nc — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) December 21, 2019

Swara Bhaskar has participated in the protest against CAA in Mumbai. “These demonstrations are for the unity between Hindus, Muslims and other communities in the country. Don’t color these demonstrations in one color of ‘opposition”, she said.