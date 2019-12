Ahead of Christmas and new Year celebrations the Maharashtra government has announced new timings for bars, pubs, wine shops and liquor shops in the state.

As per the announcement the liquor shops and bars will be open till 5 am and wine shops till 1 am on December 24,25 and December 31.

At present liquor shops are not allowed to remain open after 11.30 pm nad permit rooms are kept open till 1.30 am.