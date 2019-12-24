Trinamool MP gets trolled for playing carrom at party office,video goes viral

Mimi who has been elected from the Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal recently played carrom with party workers. She did so during a visit to a TMC office in her constituency. The act was recorded and Mimi herself posted the video on her Facebook account. The moment she did so she was trolled by a large number of people.

One netizen wrote: “You don’t have time to go to the Parliament, but to play carrom. Extraordinary indeed !!” Another wrote: “Politics is not a sport, look at people. You have posted a video of playing carrom, but not anything about your activity at the party office.” Other comments on similar lines also were posted.

There were some however, who stood by the actor-turned-politician. One admirer wrote, “As she is an actor who has joined politics, she is being trolled. Don’t worry Mimi di; carry on. Nothing to worry about such criticism.”