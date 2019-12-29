Anti-CAA Violence : Yogi Adityanath Govt to ban PFI in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh government plans to ban Popular Front of India (PFI) in the state. Sources reveal that soon the state government would send an official letter to Ministry of Home Affairs in this regard, which is the nodal agency to take decisions.

According to a report of CNN News18, the Adityanath government in Uttar Pardesh is of the opinion that Popular Front of India (PFI) was behind the violent anti-CAA protests in state and wants it banned in state. Though no official confirmation has been made on the decision as of yet, but with the prevailing situation, a ban on PFI is most likely in the near future if MHA agrees to the suggestions of Uttar Pradesh government.

It is to be known that Uttar Pradesh Police has registered a case against 1000 unidentified students of Aligarh Muslim University for violence which broke out during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act on December 15. Apart from this, over 1,100 people have been arrested and 5,500 were detained in connection with vandalising and damaging public property. Reports even state that 19 people were killed in clash and 61 were injured. UP Police had recently agreed that they had fired on some violent protesters to maintain law and order.