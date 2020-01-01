25-Year-old woman allegedly gangraped by 3 men

A woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur was allegedly gang-raped. The incident was reported on Wednesday, with the victim alleging that she was abducted two days ago and raped by three men. The case allegedly took place in Laharpur area of Sitapur, with the police registering a complaint into the matter.

The preliminary probe has been launched, said a top official privy to the case, adding that the medical report of the victim would provide further leads into the matter. Base on her allegation, he added, the police has launched a search operation to nab the three accused.