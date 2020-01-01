Asaduddin Owaisi’s Party announces Anti-CAA rally in Hyderabad

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) headed by Asaduddin Owaisi plans to organize a march in Hyderabad against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on January 4 or 5.

The Hyderabad MP has sought police permission for the march, proposing three possible routes.

Owaisi tweeted on Wednesday that he made an application to the Hyderabad Police Commissioner, seeking permission for the march. He proposed three possible routes including one from Darussalam, the headquarters of AIMIM to Eidgah Bilali and another from historic Charminar to Dharna Chowk.

If the police accords permission to Majlis for January 4, it will clash with the ”Million March” planned by various Muslim organisations.

The Joint Action Committee (JAC), comprising various Muslim groups, on Tuesday urged the Police Commissioner to grant permission for ”Million March” on Necklace Road on January 4.

The JAC had originally planned the march on December 28 but the police denied permission for the same. It had then approached the High Court, challenging the police action.