CAA Effect : Intruders fleeing from India, over 350 people arrested at border

There is an uproar in the Citizenship Amendment Act, ie CAA in India, but its most fear is seated among Bangladeshi Muslim infiltrators. These people are now leaving India in large numbers and fleeing to Bangladesh. Recently, more than 350 people, including women and children, have been arrested from Bangladesh and escaped into Bangladesh from the Moheshpur area of Zainida district, located on the border of Bangladesh and India.

These people have been arrested by Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) when they entered Bangladesh from India. According to BGB, in the past 1 month, many people have to manage border surveillance and have crossed the border. The force says that after the passage of the CAB Bill in the Indian Parliament and the formation of CAA, people from near the border are entering Bangladesh illegally and their number is increasing day by day.

According to BGB officials, most of the detained people claimed that they had come to India for livelihood, but they could not provide any valid documents. Major Qamarul Islam said that the border is being closely monitored. No one is allowed to enter or leave illegally. Many areas are open on the India-Bangladesh border, from where people come illegally. Due to this many people have been arrested.