Indian Armed Forces celebrating new year at LoC : Watch Video

Happy New Year is being celebrated all over the world to welcome the new year 2020. The soldiers posted on the border also celebrated this moment. At the height of 14500 feet, between four and five feet of snow, the Indian Armed Forces brave soldiers, holding weapons in their hands, celebrated the arrival of the New Year in their own style.

There is 4 to 5 feet of snow, the temperature is minus 15 degrees at LoC, even in this situation, the soldiers were armed and seen on duty. Jawans patrol all night in this situation. Amidst these circumstances, the duty personnel also took few moments for their new year celebration.

Watch The video of Indian Army jawans celebrating Happy New Year in ‘Tagra Raho’ style in -20 degree Temperature: