Hardik Pandya’s fiancee Natasa Stankovic is the new internet sensation : See Pics

Nataša Stankovi? is a Serbian actress, model and dancer based in Mumbai, India. She made her debut in Bollywood with Satyagraha directed by Prakash Jha.Star cricketer Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to Natasa Stankovic on January 1, 2020. Hardik and his Siberian fiancée are in Dubai ringing in their Christmas together. Hardik took to social media to announce his engagement news with a filmy caption. Natasa was seen flaunting her ring in the picture.

Natasha Stankovic hails from Serbia and is a 27-year-old model-turned-actor. She was featured in the song ‘Aiyo Ji’ in Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor starrer 2013 film, Satyagraha. However, it was Badshah’s music album which had the song ‘DJ Wale Babu’ which made Natasa an instant star. She gained prominence with the other song – Tureya Tureya Janda Tere Mode Te Bandook Ve – from the same album.