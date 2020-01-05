See how this smart and cool leopard crossing a busy road: Video

A video of a leopard crossing a busy and crowded road is rocking the internet. The video was shared by Susanta Nanda, an Indian Forest Service officer on twitter has become viral soon.

In the video a leopard can be seen coming through a by road. Although there is many vehicles in the road and a group of people in the road, the leopard is least conscious about it and crosses the road. The leopard takes a shortcut to cross the road by going under a vehicle.

” Leopards are the best adopted big cats to human landscape. They avoid humans. Just give them the right of way they deserve in their territory. Thanks to these entire crowd”, Susanta Nanda captioned the video.