Several injured as a tourist bus catches fire

At least 10 people were injured as the tourist they were travelling caught fire. The tourist coming from Puri in Odisha caught fire after hitting a parked lorry in Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh.

Passengers deboarded the bus soon after the bus caught fire. The injured were admitted in different hospitals in Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam.

There were a total of 48 passengers on the bus. The bus was going to Rameswaram in Tamilnadu.