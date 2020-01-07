60-year-old man arrested at airport for smuggling 4 million Indian rupees

An Asian visitor was arrested in Dubai airport after he tried to smuggle counterfeit money amounting to 4 million Indian rupees into the UAE.

According to Emarat Al Youm, the 60-year-old accused was hiding the amount inside his bag. An inspector in Dubai airport said that he found the bag to be suspicious. After passing it through the X-ray machine, he found the counterfeit money.

The money was checked, and the entire amount was found to be fake. During the investigation, the accused said that the money belonged to a compatriot.