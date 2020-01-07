American singer gives waitress $2020 as tip for a $78 bill

A waitress at IHOP restaurant, St. Charles Illinois was overwhelmed with joy when she had a glimpse of the tip she received. The American Singer Donnie Wahlberg and his wife Jenny visited the restaurant on the evening of January 1 st.

Bethany Provencher, served them the ordered meal and afterward, she handed over the bill of $78(5600 Rupees) to the couple. Then came the moment when she realized something scribbled on to the bill. It read, “Thanks to Bethany” and “2020 Tip Challenge, Happy New Year”.The tip was a sequel to a social media tip challenge promoting sharing in New year. Earlier a man in Michigan, US tipped $2020 to a waitress for a $20 meal.

His wife, Jenny McCarthy, took to Twitter to share a picture of the receipt, in which Wahlberg had generously added a $2,020 tip (approximately Rs 1.45 lakh). Her caption read, “Donnie Wahlberg starting 2020 off like the amazing man he is.”

The original bill was for $78.46 (around Rs 5,600) and it was rounded off to $2,098 (around Rs 1.5 lakh).