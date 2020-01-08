“West Bengal to get two more districts”,announces CM Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said Sundarbans and Basirhat will be made new districts in West Bengal.She said the formation of the new districts will help people living in these areas. With the new districts, these people will not have to travel long distances to avail government services.

“We will make Sundarbans and Basirhat administrative districts. We are working for this,” she said. Sunderbans and Basirhat are currently police districts.

As per updates, there are a total of 23 districts in West Bengal at present. The Sundarbans region is in the South 24 Parganas district and the Basirhat subdivision is in the North 24 Parganas district.

The WB chief minister stated that over 20 lakh people and agricultural land of seven lakh farmers were affected in cyclone Bulbul in South 24 Parganas district. Three lakh houses and 800 metric tonne crops were also damaged in the cyclone, she added.

“We monitored the situation at night when the cyclone hit the state and I also conducted an aerial survey of the cyclone-hit areas. We provided relief but the Centre did not provide any financial assistance,” she alleged.