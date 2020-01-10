Malaysia Masters Tournament: P.V.Sindhu, Saina Nehwal crashes out

In shuttle badminton, India’s ace badminton players P.V.Sindhu and Saina Nehwal has crashed out of the women’s singles event of the Malaysia Masters at Kuala Lumpur. The ace Indian players were defeated in their quarterfinal matches on Friday.

The world champion P.V.Sindhu lost to Top seeded Tai Rzu Ying of Chinese Taipei. The World Second ranked Tai Rzu Ying defeated Sindhu by 21-16,21-16. This is Sindhu’s second consecutive loss to Tai Rzu Ying . Earlier in French Open quarterfinals in October last year also Sindhu loss to Tai Rzu Ying.

The London Olympics bronze medalist Saina Nehwal loss to Olympic champion player of Spain Carolina Marin by 8-21,7-21.