Anti-NRC protest : Bangladeshi journalist participates in protest with ‘Modi go back’ poster

A Bangladeshi journalist was seen participating in anti?NRC, anti-Modi rally in the West Bengal capital. Md. Noor Alam Sk, a journalist with Bangladeshi media house Unique News 24, was photographed holding a poster saying ‘Modi Go Back’ today, on a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Kolkata.

Noor Alam had posted the photograph on his Facebook profile, with the caption ‘Kolkata, India: No NRC, Go Back Modi’. Later he deleted the post, but not before alert social media users had taken screenshot of the same.

Going by the Facebook posts of Noor, he had arrived at Kolkata on 10 January. Apart from attending a quiz competition among school children at Jodhpur garden on January 11, he has been visiting tourist places in Kolkata. Even before arriving in India, he had posted anti-CAA, anti-NRC messages on his social media account.

As per his Facebook profile, Noor Alam lives in Mongla, Bagerhat in Bangladesh.