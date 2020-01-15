Are you a Sapiosexual? Here are its 10 signs

You find intelligence extremely sexy. Someone who overuses their brain more than their body is the type of person that turns you on.

What’s more, you value beautiful souls over beautiful faces. Money and power have nothing on remarkable minds and thrilling personalities.

Here are the 10 most telling signs you are a true sapiosexual.

1. You enjoy deep conversations.

One deep meaningful conversation means much more than a hundred small talks for you. The kind of conversation that stimulates your mind inspires you. This makes the person you are talking to utterly attractive.

2. You value intellect over physical appearance.

Intelligence turns you on. Of course, the first thing you see in a person is their physical appearance. However, you go beyond that, and your main focus is on people’s intellect. If they lack intelligence, you won’t take them seriously, regardless of their looks.

3. You appreciate emotional intelligence.

You know the struggle someone has to go through to gain a certain level of emotional intelligence. That’s why you appreciate it so much. People with the most beautiful minds have learned most painful life lessons. Their strength to move on and use this pain in their favor definitely draws your attention.

4. You take your time to get to know people.

People become more attractive to you with time. The more you get to know someone, the more you fall for their intelligence. And this someone might even be a person you weren’t into at the beginning. What makes others appealing for you is the way they see the world, and that’s why you need time to truly get to know them.

5. Bad grammar or slang words grind your gears.

You keep your distance from people who don’t know the difference between ‘your’ and ‘you’re’. What’s more, you roll your eyes every time you see ‘wyd’ in a text message. On the other hand, whenever you meet someone who is grammatically correct in both text and face-to-face conversations, you are immediately attracted to them.

8. Material things don’t impress you.

While most of the people value money and possessions more than moral principles, you function exactly the opposite way. You don’t really care about the financial status of someone. You are more interested in the investments they make for their minds and souls.

9. You constantly crave new knowledge.

You aspire to anything that increases your intelligence and widens your horizons. That’s why you fancy people who constantly work on their self-growth, and are brave enough to welcome any challenge on their way. The perfect date for you would include a deep meaningful conversation, plus lots of eye-gazing and intellectual teasing. That’s why one-night-stands just don’t work for you.

10. You are a great listener.

Your listening skills are incredible. One of the things you enjoy the most is listening to someone’s wildest dreams and extraordinary thoughts about the meaning of life. Not only this helps you see various points of view, but seeing someone passionately talking about exciting and knowledgeable topics, makes you awfully attracted to them.